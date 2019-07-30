A CLOSER LOOK: Rupple Road expansion timeline

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The ribbon was cut on a year-long project that involves creating a new four-lane Rupple Road on Tuesday.

Rupple Road will be a four-lane road, however, some additional construction needs to be completed. That construction is expected to be completed within the next month, according to Chris Brown, City of Fayetteville engineer.

“We’re switching the traffic onto the new route. It’s not 100 percent done,” Brown said. “The west side of the road still has to be tied in. We couldn’t do that until we shifted traffic onto the new route. We are celebrating today because We’re using the new route, we’re using the new signal and it’s really going to impact traffic here.”

The ribbon cutting marks the near-completion of a major phase in the City of Fayetteville’s overarching plan to expand and improve Rupple Road.

Here’s a timeline of Rupple Road developments:

Sept. 2, 2015: The city hosts a groundbreaking at the southern-most end of the existing North Rupple Road, near Owl Creek School. The event kicks off an extension of Rupple Road, connecting W. Mount Comfort Road to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. The Rupple Road extension is lauded as a piece of the “Mayor’s Box,” which is a plan to complete roads traveling in all directions around the perimeter of the city. That segment of the Rupple Road Improvement Project included:

Four lanes divided by a grass median with trees

Grass median designed to accommodate the storm water runoff from the street

5-foot wide sidewalk along the east side of the roadway

12-foot wide shared-use paved trail along the west side of the roadway

Signalization of the intersection with Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard (upon approval of AHTD)

Street connections to W. Alberta Street and Catalpa Drive with a four-way roundabout

Two additional roundabouts for future collector streets

March 10, 2016: The City of Fayetteville Engineering Division hosts a public meeting to discuss the proposed North Rupple Road Project from West Starry Night View to West Mount Comfort Road.

June 6, 2016: City officials release video showing a more precise view of the Rupple Road expansion layout.

Feb. 27, 2017: Fayetteville officials announces that single traffic lanes on Rupple Road between West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and West Persimmion Street will be closed as part of a landscaping project. The project involves planting 194 trees along Rupple Road.

May 8, 2018: Members of the Arkansas Archaeological Society holds a meeting to discuss a dig that shut down a construction site near Rupple Road in Fayetteville. During that dig, crews found several artifacts including pieces that are more over 10,000 years old. Items such as arrow heads, pottery and remains of camp sights were among the findings. The group that helped with the dig, Flat Earth Archeology, recommended the site be put on the National Historical Registry.

May 10, 2018: The City of Fayetteville resumes road improvement work at the intersection of Mount Comfort and Rupple Road.

May 15, 2019: Brown announces a major phase in the Rupple Road expansion will be completed by mid-August. “We’ll have a four-way intersection there. We’ll have a dedicated left-turn lane which we don’t have now,” Brown said.

July 30, 2019: The ribbon is cut on the new Rupple Road route that will ultimately be a four-lane road. “Rupple Road is a very important north-south route for the west side of Fayetteville, and this is just another piece of that that we’re working on,” Brown said.