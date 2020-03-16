A CLOSER LOOK: Student free meals program; temporary changes due to COVID-19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A waiver to provide students free meals during the state-wide school closure because of COVID-19 was approved by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the Child Nutrition Unit, Division of Elementary and Secondary Education on Saturday, March 14.

This waiver is good through June 30, 2020, or when the federally declared public health emergency expires, whichever comes first.

The National School Lunch Program (NSLP) is a federally assisted meal program and operates in public and nonprofit private schools and residential child care institutions. It was established in 1946 and signed by President Harry Truman.

There are about three million people who live in Arkansas, and according to the Arkansas Department of Health, the NSLP provides low-cost or free lunches to more than 26 million children each school day (2019 data).

The NSLP offers school lunch, school breakfast, special milk program and after school snack program.

Residents of the state of Arkansas, and a parent or primary caregiver with children who attend school, have income guidelines to qualify for free or reduced school lunch.

If the household size is 1 the maximum yearly income level is $23,107. The amount increases by approximately $8,000 per person in the home, for example, $31,284 is for a two-person household, according to the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program for Arkansas.

BENTONVILLE STUDENT MEALS “PICK UP LOCATIONS”

The free meals will be available for pickup to any person 18 years of age or younger. The meals will be available in a drive-thru or walk-thru format from Monday through Friday, March 16 through March 20, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at one of the four satellite stations in the area. In addition to being served lunch, a breakfast packaged for eating the next day will be available.

Bentonville High School-North, 1801 SE J St., Bentonville

Bentonville Library, 405 S. Main St., Bentonville

Helping Hands, 2602 SW D St., Bentonville

Centerton City Park, 290 N. Main St., Centerton

New Life Church, 103 Riordan Rd., Bella Vista

ROGERS PUBLIC SCHOOLS “DRIVE UP AND PICK UP” MEALS

On Tuesday, March 17, Rogers Public Schools will provide free meals to children 18 years and younger. Children must be present to get a meal. Below are the four locations where meals will be brought to the vehicle between the hours of 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Elmwood Middle School , 1610 S. 13 th St., Rogers. DIRECTIONS: Bus Drive – enter from 13 th St. and drive behind the school to the kitchen entrance.

, 1610 S. 13 St., Rogers. DIRECTIONS: Bus Drive – enter from 13 St. and drive behind the school to the kitchen entrance. Lingle Middle School , 901 N. 13 th St., Rogers. DIRECTIONS: Bus Drive – enter from Olive St. and drive to the awning at the kitchen entrance.

, 901 N. 13 St., Rogers. DIRECTIONS: Bus Drive – enter from Olive St. and drive to the awning at the kitchen entrance. Mathias Elementary School , 1909 N. 24 th St., Rogers. DIRECTIONS: Enter the front parking lot and proceed to the front entrance.

, 1909 N. 24 St., Rogers. DIRECTIONS: Enter the front parking lot and proceed to the front entrance. New Technology High School, 2922 S. First St., Rogers. DIRECTIONS: Enter the drive behind the school from West Nursery Rd. and proceed past the awning to the kitchen entrance.

SPRINGDALE PUBLIC SCHOOLS “LUNCHES TO GO” MEALS

Students ages 18 and younger will have to-go lunches made available Tuesday through Friday, March 17 – 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hellstern Middle School, 7771 Har-Ber Ave., Springdale

Sonora Middle School, 17051 US-412, Springdale

Tyson Middle School, 3304 S. 40th St., Springdale

George Elementary, 2878 S. Powell St., Springdale

Parson Hills Elementary, 2326 Cardinal Dr., Springdale

Smith and Jones Elementary, 900 S. Powell St., Springdale

Sack lunches will be delivered Tuesday through Friday with deliveries beginning at 11 a.m. (the locations are listed below).

AQ Apartments (office)

Bailey Ave. & Kay Sue Drive, Springdale

Bayyari Elementary (front), 2199 Scottsdale Ave., Springdale

Black Oak St. Apartments, 608 Black Oak Ave., Springdale

Chapel Ridge Apartment (office), 5325 N. Oak St., Springdale

Commons (Park)

Electric Ave. Apartments, (mailboxes) southside

Heritage Inn (front), 1394 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Montecito Springs (playground), 514 Butterfield Coach Rd., Springdale

Pleasant, Shaw & Thelma

Shady Grove Trailer Park

Springdale Ridge Apartments (office), 770 S. 40th St., Springdale

Stagecoach & Doubletree

West End St. Apartments, 1570 Ione Place, Springdale

FAYETTEVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS “BUS DELIVERY LOCATIONS” FOR MEALS

Fayetteville Public Schools buses will deliver lunches to students age 18 and younger beginning March 17 through March 20. The student must be present to receive a lunch meal.

West Route – Bus 92

11 a.m., Holcomb Elementary – 2900 North Salem Road

11:20 a.m., Holt Middle School – 2365 North Rupple Road

11:40 a.m., North Crooked Stick Drive & North Golf Club Drive

12 p.m., North Boxley Avenue & West Franciscan Trail

12:30 p.m., Asbell Elementary School – 1500 North Sang Avenue

12:50 p.m., Leverett Elementary School – 1124 Cleveland Street

Johnson Route – Bus 116

11 a.m., Johnson Country Store – 2145 Main Drive Johnson, AR

11:20 a.m., Wilkerson Mobile Home Park – 5909 Wilkerson Road

11:40 a.m., West Appleby Rd & Bob Younkin Drive

12 p.m., North Keystone Crossing & West Sunbridge Drive

12:20 p.m., Woodland Junior High – 1 East Poplar Street (north side of the building)

12:40 p.m., Washington Elementary School – 425 Highland Avenue

1 p.m., Grandview Apartments – 401 West 24th Street

Goshen Route Bus – Bus 98

11 a.m., Andersons Gas & Propane – 123 W Bowen Boulevard

11:30 a.m., Park Lake Apts – 1753 East Zion Road

11:50 a.m., Park Apts – 2034 East Parkshore Drive

12:10 p.m., Butterfield Elementary – 3050 Old Missouri Road

12:30 p.m., Kantz Dr & East Oaks Drive

12:50 p.m., Yvonne Richardson Center – 240 East Rock Street

Elkins Route – Bus 97