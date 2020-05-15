A CLOSER LOOK: stuttering … what did you just say?

"Just because you're fluent for a few weeks doesn't mean the fluency will last"

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — This is National Stuttering Awareness week, May 11-17. It’s something that impacts about three million Americans and affects people of all ages, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communications Disorders, a division of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Stuttering Foundation of America (SFA), based in Memphis, Tennessee, has offered assistance to individuals, families, universities, and other agencies for 80 years. It is the largest nonprofit charitable organization in the world, according to its website.

This book is written for all children who stutter. (Copyright 2013, Published by Stuttering Foundation of America)

The Stuttering Foundation of America

SFA provides materials and publications to 137 countries that are widely used in schools, universities, and to train speech pathologists around the world. Print materials have been translated into 32 languages. “We are making sure to protect each translation and make it available without charge to everyone who stutters,” said SFA President Jane Fraser.

SOME STUTTERERS DON’T STUTTER WHILE SINGING!

Fraser said singing originates in a different part of the brain. Vocal chords open up while singing and the words to songs are memorized. “There is no word retrieval involved,” she said, “and you’ve got the air-flow going.” Also, there is a cadence while singing, and generally, people are happy while singing.

The Stuttering Foundation Facebook page (used with permission).





Stuttering Foundation President Jane Fraser

Looking ahead: Fraser said she is grateful for the internet because more information can be shared to help people who stutter. The foundation has launched a virtual learning series. “You can tune-in with Zoom for an hour long session about stuttering.” There is also a Stuttering Foundation Podcast (stutteringhelp.org/podcast).

A look back at the Stuttering Foundation’s 70 years

STUTTERING FOUNDATION FOUNDER MALCOLM FRASER 1903-1994

“We are dedicated to improving the lives of those who stutter.” — Malcolm Fraser, SFA Founder

As a child, Jane Fraser remembers going to a store with her dad, who stuttered. “I listened to him explain what he needed. I would just wait and watch until he got his point across,” she said.

Malcolm’s brother founded the National Automotive Parts Association (NAPA) — as in NAPA Auto Parts — in 1925. In 1928, Malcolm joined the company and served on the board until his death in 1994. “My dad listened to the employees. On each employee’s birthday he would meet with them one-on-one … he knew his employees,” said Fraser, “he was a wonderful listener.”

At age 43, Malcolm created the stuttering foundation, as stuttering was his handicap. He wanted to give a substantial part of his earnings to the foundation to ensure it would always exist. “We have 13,000 donors across the world [today],” said Fraser.

At age 80, Malcolm told his daughter, “I want you to run the foundation.” Fraser, who was living in France at the time, and married, agreed. Forty years later, she continues to uphold her dad’s request.

Malcolm’s 400 shares of Genuine Parts Company (owner of NAPA Auto Parts brand) were donated in 1949 and placed in a safe deposit box — and are still there. Through stock splits, there are now 169,359 shares worth more than $15.7 million and have generated more than $6.5 million in dividends.

FAMOUS ENTERTAINERS WHO STUTTER

Marc Anthony — singer

Emily Blunt — actress

Leon Botstein — music conductor

Wayne Brady — singer/host

Garret Dillahunt — actor

Robert Donat — actor

Sheila Fraser — actress

Noel Gallagher — singer

Francois Goudreault — singer

Jason Gray — Christian singer

Ray Griff — country singer

Tim Gunn — actor, host Project Runway

Steve Harvey — comedian, host

John Lee Hooker — blues singer

Samuel L. Jackson — actor

Scatman John — jazz musician

James Earl Jones — actor

Harvey Keitel — actor, former court report NYC

Nicole Kidman — actress

B.B. King — blues guitarist/singer

Kendrick Lamar — hip-hop artist

Peggy Lipton — actress/model

Doug MacLeod — blues musician

Raymond Massey — actor

John Melendez — musician/actor

Robert Merrill — opera singer

Marilyn Monroe — actress

Sam Meill — actor

Jack Paar — radio/tv host

Elvis Presley — singer/actor

Anthony Quinn — actor

Eric Roberts — actor

Hrithik Roshan — Indian actor

Mike Rowe — actor/opera singer

Budd Schulberg — screenwriter/novelist

Charlie Sheen — actor

Ed Sheeran — singer

Carly Simon — singer

Tom Sizemore — actor

Jimmy Stewart — actor

Mel Tillis — country singer

Megan Washington — Australian musician/songwriter

Michelle Williams — singer/songwriter

Bruce Willis — actor

Ann Wilson — singer/songwriter/guitarist (Heart)

Bill Withers — singer/songwriter

Shane Yellowbird — Canadian singer/songwriter

SPORTS STARS WHO STUTTER

Rubin “Hurricane” Carter — former prizefighter

Johnny Damon — retired MLB outfielder and designated hitter

Antonio Dixon — NFL defensive tackle overcame stuttering, homelessness, and learning disabilities to graduate from the University of Miami

Sophie Gustafson — member of the LPGA tour

Lester Hayes — former NFL defensive back

Bo Jackson — multi-sport professional athlete

Tommy John — former Oakland A’s and Yankees pitcher

JuanFran (Juan Francisco Garcia Garcia) — soccer player Real Madrid/Celta

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist —basketball player

Gordie Lane — hockey, NY Islanders

Greg Louganis — Olympic diving champion

Shaquille O’Neal — former NBA’er

Bob Sanders — Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator; coached college football for 22 yrs.

Matt Slauson — NFL Chicago Bears

Darren Sproles — NFL running back

Ken Venturi — late legendary golfer Ken Venturi, U.S. Open Champion, was a successful commentator for CBS Sports

Herschel Walker — Heisman Trophy winning running back played for the Dallas Cowboys, the Minnesota Vikings, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the New York Giants

Bill Walton — NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer

Tiger Woods — golfer; began to play golf at 2 years old

The Stuttering Foundation Special Edition 70 Years

LIST OF MORE FAMOUS PEOPLE WHO STUTTER