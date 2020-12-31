A CLOSER LOOK: vaccine arrives for use at state prisons

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Wellpath, the health care provider contracted by the state’s prison system, received its first COVID-19 vaccine shipment on Wednesday, December 30.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) said the plan is to allocate the vaccine to frontline healthcare workers and medical support staff. “We expect to make the vaccine available to our Wellpath partners within days,” said ADC Communications Director Cindy Murphy.

Also on the recipient list are the officers permanently assigned to medical security and transportation roles, according to Murphy.

In keeping with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) Vaccination Plan Phase 1-A (healthcare workers) guideline, Wellpath will begin vaccinating next Monday, January 4, 2021.

Wellpath Regional Vice President Donna Gordon, who oversees the comprehensive medical contract for the ADC said, “no date has been given by ADH for Phase 1-B State Correctional Workers.”

Phase 1-C are those who are incarcerated/detained, and no date has been given by ADH for when they’ll get vaccinated, according to Gordon.

Gordon tells KNWA/FOX24 that once a date is determined for inmates those who are considered high risk will be vaccinated first — age and medical condition is taken into consideration when determining if someone is high risk.

All inmate vaccinations will be recorded and tracked through the Public Health vaccination portal.

Currently, Wellpath does not know exactly how many doses are needed, or how many people will agree to get vaccinated, said Gordon.

The vaccination is free since it is provided by the federal government, “there will be no charge to anyone,” said Gordon.

Wellpath has agreements with 33 states, for a total of 272 clients in 497 different facilities across the country. The company’s combined average daily census is nearly 300,000 patients.

ABOUT DONNA GORDON

Since 2016, Donna Gordon currently oversees the comprehensive medical contract for the Arkansas Department of Corrections. She earned her Masters in Healthcare Administration and is a Registered Nurse, spending nearly two decades of her 27 nursing career in Correctional Healthcare.



