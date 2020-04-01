A CLOSER LOOK: vaccine development timeline

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — As COVID-19, which is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV2, is global, drug-makers are diligent to find a vaccine that can stop the spread of the respiratory virus.

There are some reports that indicate this could take up to 18 months, but no one really has a firm answer.

Here is a timeline snapshot of some diseases that have plagued places around the world and the vaccine(s) that helped contain the illness.

DEVELOPING VACCINES

Origin is unknown. Vaccination began in 1796. In the 1800s the virus used to make smallpox vaccine changed from cowpox to vaccinia virus. (CDC).

SMALLPOX: English physician Edward Jenner is considered the founder of the science of vaccines in the West in 1796 after Jenner inoculated an 8-year-old boy with cowpox, and proved immunity to smallpox. (Jenner got the cowpox pustule liquid from the hand of a milkmaid who was milking cows). The vaccine was developed in 1798. This disease was caused by the variola virus. It was contagious. Symptoms included a fever and skin rash. The last outbreak was in 1949. Since 1977, there have been no cases of naturally occurring smallpox. In 1980, the World Health Assembly declared the world free of the disease. Even after eradication, public health officials determined research was still needed; today there are two locations where variola virus is stored: CDC in Atlanta, Georgia and VECTOR Institute in Koltsovo, Russia.

RABIES VACCINE: French biologist Louis Pasteur is known for a lot of things including breakthroughs in causes/prevention of diseases. In 1885, his rabies vaccine, along with the help of Émile Roux, made an impact on human disease. People can get the virus from a dog or bat. Pasteur was first to use the rabies vaccine in humans. The first vaccine created in a laboratory was Pasteur’s 1879 vaccine for chicken cholera — however it is not related to human cholera. The vaccine for human cholera was also developed in the late 1800s; oral vaccines in the 1990s were licensed. In 1881 Pasteur developed the anthrax vaccine. He worked alongside Ferdinand Cohn and Robert Koch as one of three founders of “bacteriology.”

Bacteria

At the dawn of bacteriology (the study of bacteria), developments quickly followed. Antitoxins and vaccines against diphtheria, tetanus, anthrax, cholera, plague, typhoid, tuberculosis, and more were developed through the 1930s.

POLIO VACCINE: In 1905, Swedish physician Ivar Wickman suggested that that polio was a contagious disease that could be spread from person to person. He was right. The viral infection sometimes has symptoms and other times is doesn’t. In 1916, 6,000 people in the U.S. died of polio. In 1938 President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who had polio, founded the the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, now known as the March of Dimes. The worst polio epidemic in the history of the U.S. was in 1952 with nearly 58,000 reported cases. The first vaccine was developed in 1953 by Jonas Salk (this was later replaced). In 1961, oral polio types 1 and 2 were developed and licensed for use in the U.S. The following year type 3 was approved. Polio has been eradicated except for Pakistan and Afghanistan.



Picture of an influenza virus (CDC).

Influenza A and B vaccine was licensed in 1945. First it was introduced to the Armed Forces Epidemiological Board and after the war to civilians. Today there are four types of viruses: A, B, C, and D. Influenza A is the only one known to cause flu pandemics.

Measles under the microscope (CDC)

MEASLES VACCINE: In 1963, Thomas Peebles collected blood from sick students at a private school outside of Boston in an attempt to isolate the measles virus. Eventually he succeeded, and the collected virus would be isolated and used to create a series of vaccines — later including mumps and rubella. In 1966, the CDC began its first measles eradication campaign, the rubella virus was reduced and by December 1967, the mumps virus vaccine was licensed. Today this is known as an MMR vaccine.

HIV/AIDS: (human immunodeficiency virus/ acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) entered a Phase III trial in 1998. This was the first large-scale human trial vaccine for the prevention of HIV/AIDS. The effect of the vaccine was minimal. In 2003, $81 million was awarded to four research companies by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). It operates under the National Institutes of Health.

This agency, NIAID, is in Phase 1 of a clinical trial for a coronavirus disease vaccine. The trial began in Seattle in the 3rd week of March. Emory University in Atlanta is also participating in NIH’s clinical trial for COVID-19 testing using healthy adult volunteers.

PANDEMICS

1918 influenza pandemic, caused by an H1N1 virus, was the most deadly. It’s believed 50 million people died worldwide from the Spanish Flu.

1957 influenza pandemic, an A (H2N2) virus, was known as the Asian Flu, because it started in East Asia. This had three different genes … originated from an avian influenza A virus. Globally, 1.1 million deaths were reported, 116,000 were in the United States.

1968 influenza pandemic, caused by influenza A (H3N2). It had two genes from avian flu A virus, a new substance and another substance from a 1957 H2N2 virus. This combination created the H3N2 virus in September 1968. It killed about 100,000 people in the U.S. and 1 million around the world. Most deaths were people 65 and older. Today, this strain continues and is considered a seasonal influenza.

2009 H1N1 pandemic, began in the spring. The new flu, A (H1N1) was first found in the U.S. and spread globally. This virus had a unique combination of influenza genes never identified in animals or people. Interestingly, young people did not have immunity, but about one-third of people over the age of 60 did. A vaccine was produced but not until after the second wave of the peak of the illness. The CDC estimated nearly 61 million cases in the U.S. in a 12 month span — April 12, 2009 to April 10, 2009. Research continues on this influenza. Here is a summary: The 2009 H1N1 Pandemic: Summary Highlights, April 2009-April 2010.

The above information was compiled from The College of Physicians of Philadelphia/Centers for Disease Control