A CLOSER LOOK: vaccine passports, COVID-19 costs, 3rd wave

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The lingering pandemic may have an impact on your personal travel plans, through a “vaccine passport.” But, for many people travel isn’t even an option if unexpected costs have been incurred due to COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) held a COVID-19 briefing on Friday, March 12, 2021. the agency reported that 335 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. So far, the virus has caused at least 2.6 million deaths.

There are discussions surrounding developing a Covid-19 “vaccine passport” which would serve as a buffer to reduce the spread of the virus.

Parents who want their kids to travel but aren’t wanting their child/ren to get the vaccine, this is another area that needs to be addressed when it comes to traveling abroad.

For some, a passport may be out of the question or making travel plans may be cost-prohibitive if they face unexpected debt as a result of the pandemic.

COVID-19 COSTS

A recent survey found that getting COVID-19 tested was not free. The average cost of a test was $77 — 61% of Americans who took the test were charged. According to the 801 people surveyed by LendingTree (Feb. 19-22, 2021) 48% negotiated and got charges removed, 23% were not successful, and 22% paid the bill. Of those who paid the bill, about one in five thought the charge was valid.

In Arkansas, more than 12.5% of people, who are 16 and older, are fully vaccinated — that’s 298,535, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

The cost of relocation set back some people financially because of the pandemic. A Bankrate/YouGov nationwide survey showed 16% of U.S. adults moved — 10% permanently and 6% who relocated have since returned home.

Gen Zers (ages 18-24) were most likely to have relocated during the pandemic (32%).

Millennials (ages 25-40, 26%), especially younger millennials (ages 25-31, 28%) were second.

In total, more than 3 in 10 (31%) ages 18-31 relocated for an extended period or permanently.

In contrast, only 10% of Gen Xers (ages 41-56) and 5% of baby boomers (ages 57-75) relocated during the same timeframe.

Bankrate survey asked, “why they relocated during the pandemic?”

31% said it was to be closer to family/friends

27% wanted more affordable living

21% relocated for their job

18% needed more space

17% wanted a different climate

17% now have the ability to work remotely from anywhere

13% said some other reason (respondents could choose more than one option).

The United States Postal Service (USPS) processed nearly 13 million address change requests, Bankrate reports that USPS analysis showed the most popular moves were close by and more affordable.

Per USPS, the top five “move-out” states were:

Texas: 3,040

New York: 2,692

Washington: 1,064

North Carolina: 763

California: 417

Per USPS, the top five “move-in” states were:

Arizona: 419

Connecticut: 443

Maryland: 1,108

South Carolina: 1,399

New Jersey: 1,873

Per USPS, the top five “move-out” cities were:

Manhattan: 12,049

Houston: 11,382

Austin: 11,121

Orlando: 8,127

Dallas: 5,923

(USPS from January 1, 2020 to mid-September 2020. USPS compiled the data by zip code, and only registered moves within or between zip codes with at least 10 requests over that period).

COVID-19 THIRD WAVE?

Putting travel aside, getting vaccinated, and other COVID-19 related situations and costs, is another wave of infections on the horizon? The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports the most common variant in the U.S. is the one from the U.K., B.1.1.7. Although Arkansas only shows one case, ADH Health Secretary Dr. José Romero has said he’s sure there are cases of B.1.1.7.

In the summer of 1919, the third wave of the Spanish flu subsided, according to the CDC. The first wave was in the spring of 1918 and the spring of 1919 was the second wave.

The Spanish flu was global, first found in Europe before making its way to America and parts of Asia. It is estimated 20 to 50 million people died globally. It is considered “the most severe pandemic in history,” per CDC.

Hopefully, COVID-19 won’t follow the same wave pattern as the Spanish flu.

Europe is trying to avoid a third wave of the epidemic. One-half of Italy is dealing with the third wave of COVID-19 infections and has lockdowns in place as of Monday, March 15. Residents may only leave their homes for work or health reasons.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Dr. Anthony Fauci said the best way to mitigate the disease from spreading it to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.