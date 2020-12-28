A CLOSER LOOK: violent crimes increase in Fayetteville

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In 2020, Fayetteville has had seven homicides/murders; there were five in 2019, according to the Fayetteville police department (FPD).

FPD Sergeant Tony Murphy said year-to-date, aggravated assault is up 27%, homicide is up 40%, and total violent crime is up 25% this year.

NeighborhoodScout.com reports that the chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime in Fayetteville is one in 168, and one in 184 in Arkansas.

Fayetteville’s approximate population is 86,751 as of the 2018 census. Fayetteville has more than doubled in population since 1990. Its neighboring city, Springdale, has a population of 81,029, an increase of more than 50,000 since 1990.

The 2018 crime rate in Fayetteville, AR is 387 (City-Data.com crime index), which is 1.4 times higher than the U.S. average. The 2018 Fayetteville crime rate fell by 7% compared to 2017. The number of homicides stood at 1. In the last 5 years, Fayetteville has seen a rise in violent crime and decreasing property crime.



2020 FAYETTEVILLE VIOLENT DEATHS

Sgt. Murphy said detectives and officers are working diligently to solve the cases and deter further violence in the city. “We ask that if you see or hear something suspicious, be a good witness and please contact us,” said Murphy.

ADDITIONAL DEATHS HANDLED BY OTHER AGENCIES AROUND FAYETTEVILLE/WASHINGTON COUNTY

Feb. 10: Michael Wedel, 38, of Lowell, was found dead at the Fayetteville Recycling Center on South Happy Hollow Road. Police were unsure if foul play was involved. “I can say there was no indication that he was shot. His manner of death was classified as undetermined,” per FPD Sgt. Murphy.

June 4: Ryan Emblem Moore, 36, was shot and killed by U.S. marshals in a parking lot on MLK Blvd. Moore had a warrant for his arrest in connection with the May 19, shooting of a Hindsville woman.

Nov. 13: Fayetteville resident Samuel Appling, 22, is being held in the stabbing death of Fayetteville resident John Hurlburt, 53. The victim was found on his living room floor on Rocky Creek Road after calling 911. This case goes to trial on Feb. 9, 2021, per court connect documents.

Dec. 28: Arkansas State Police troopers (ASP) found a body on I-49, Garland/67A exit ramp in Fayetteville. ASP identified the victim as Shaletian Robin Zetta Larry of Conyers, Georgia. This case is under investigation.

December 7, 2019, Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr, 27, was shot and killed while sitting in his patrol car outside of the Fayetteville Police Department.

Officer Stephen Carr

Officer Carr was the fourth Fayetteville police officer to die in the line of duty. Other officer deaths: