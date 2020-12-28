A CLOSER LOOK: violent crimes increase in Fayetteville

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In 2020, Fayetteville has had seven homicides/murders; there were five in 2019, according to the Fayetteville police department (FPD).
FPD Sergeant Tony Murphy said year-to-date, aggravated assault is up 27%, homicide is up 40%, and total violent crime is up 25% this year.
NeighborhoodScout.com reports that the chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime in Fayetteville is one in 168, and one in 184 in Arkansas.
Fayetteville’s approximate population is 86,751 as of the 2018 census. Fayetteville has more than doubled in population since 1990. Its neighboring city, Springdale, has a population of 81,029, an increase of more than 50,000 since 1990.
2020 FAYETTEVILLE VIOLENT DEATHS
- April 30: Travis Bowlin, 31, who was homeless and lived in the woods, was shot to death near 22nd and School Ave. in Fayetteville. He was shot by James Wylie. This is listed as a justifiable homicide, per FPD.
- June 25: Federico McDaniel Jr., 30, was found dead at the 200 block of N. Platinum Drive. This case is open per FPD.
- Aug. 12: Mario Lamont Miller, 47, of Fayetteville, was found dead on private property at 1 E Robinswood Lane, in Fayetteville. This case is open per FPD.
- Sept. 29: A murder-suicide happened at Uptown Fayetteville Apartments at the 3900 block of N. Steele Blvd. Ryu Wada, 29, and Chloe Vaught, 24, were found dead from gunshot wounds. Wada murdered Vaught and then killed himself. FPD said this case was cleared by exception.
- Oct. 3: Chase Reel, 21, was the victim of a burglary-turned-homicide. The suspect, Travis Trustin, 24, was arrested for Reel’s death. The incident happened at the 2500 block of W. Cornerstone. This case was cleared by arrest, per FPD.
- Dec. 14: Cameron Johnson, 32, was found shot dead inside a car at 2319 W. Deane Street. This case is open per FPD.
- NO DATE GIVEN: A juvenile male was shot in Fayetteville and his body was recovered in Washington County. This case is open per FPD.
Sgt. Murphy said detectives and officers are working diligently to solve the cases and deter further violence in the city. “We ask that if you see or hear something suspicious, be a good witness and please contact us,” said Murphy.
ADDITIONAL DEATHS HANDLED BY OTHER AGENCIES AROUND FAYETTEVILLE/WASHINGTON COUNTY
- Feb. 10: Michael Wedel, 38, of Lowell, was found dead at the Fayetteville Recycling Center on South Happy Hollow Road. Police were unsure if foul play was involved. “I can say there was no indication that he was shot. His manner of death was classified as undetermined,” per FPD Sgt. Murphy.
- June 4: Ryan Emblem Moore, 36, was shot and killed by U.S. marshals in a parking lot on MLK Blvd. Moore had a warrant for his arrest in connection with the May 19, shooting of a Hindsville woman.
- Nov. 13: Fayetteville resident Samuel Appling, 22, is being held in the stabbing death of Fayetteville resident John Hurlburt, 53. The victim was found on his living room floor on Rocky Creek Road after calling 911. This case goes to trial on Feb. 9, 2021, per court connect documents.
- Dec. 28: Arkansas State Police troopers (ASP) found a body on I-49, Garland/67A exit ramp in Fayetteville. ASP identified the victim as Shaletian Robin Zetta Larry of Conyers, Georgia. This case is under investigation.
December 7, 2019, Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr, 27, was shot and killed while sitting in his patrol car outside of the Fayetteville Police Department.
Officer Carr was the fourth Fayetteville police officer to die in the line of duty. Other officer deaths:
- 1969, Assistant Chief Elmo Ritchie suffered a heart attack while trying to place a child in protective custody.
- 1928, Officer Lem McPherson was shot and killed by a man who had just been let out of prison.
- 1881, City Marshall William Patton was shot and killed while standing at the town square.