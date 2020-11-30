A CLOSER LOOK: Washington County’s 172nd birthday

A Closer Look

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Roadside signs and directions to Fayetteville and Bentonville along Interstate 49 in Arkansas.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A special session of the Territorial Legislature agreed to create Washington County 172 years ago.

In Arkansas, Washington County was created by combining parts of Lovely, Crawford, and Carroll counties on November 30, 1848.

This was the state’s 17th county and was named for the first President of the United States George Washington.

The county is located in the Ozark Mountains, an area between the Appalachians and the Rocky Mountains. It has a total area of 952 square miles.

Today it’s the state’s fourth-largest county, third in population among Arkansas’ 75 counties, and Fayetteville is the largest city within the county.

  • Washington County Courthouse
  • Washington County Fair Grounds entrance off of Bypass 71 east side, 1973. Photo courtesy of City of Fayetteville.
  • Confederate Cemetery. Photo courtesy of City of Fayetteville.
  • Washington County Bank, 1888. Photo courtesy of City of Fayetteville.
  • Trent’s Pond (currently Wilson Park), looking at Old Main at the University of Arkansas, circa 1920s. Photo courtesy of City of Fayetteville.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers