A CLOSER LOOK: Washington County’s 172nd birthday

Roadside signs and directions to Fayetteville and Bentonville along Interstate 49 in Arkansas.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A special session of the Territorial Legislature agreed to create Washington County 172 years ago.

In Arkansas, Washington County was created by combining parts of Lovely, Crawford, and Carroll counties on November 30, 1848.

This was the state’s 17th county and was named for the first President of the United States George Washington.

The county is located in the Ozark Mountains, an area between the Appalachians and the Rocky Mountains. It has a total area of 952 square miles.

Today it’s the state’s fourth-largest county, third in population among Arkansas’ 75 counties, and Fayetteville is the largest city within the county.