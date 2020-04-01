A CLOSER LOOK: what does “flatten the curve” mean?

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — “[The] Epidemic curve is flatter than most states,” said Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) Secretary Nate Smith at the daily COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, April 1.

He’s referring to “flatten the curve.” This is an epidemic curve, a graph that shows spikes of infection on a trend line of all cases. Preferably, flat would be better because that would indicate a downward trend in the daily number of new cases.

Smith also said he hopes COVID-19 will peak later in Arkansas so that more resources will be available.

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine resource center is monitoring the coronavirus and explains the analysis used to determine the number of new COVID-19 cases and rate of change.

“A 5-day moving average is used. This is calculated for each day by averaging the values of that day, the two days before, and the two next days. This approach helps prevent major events (such as a change in reporting methods) from skewing the data. The chart below shows the daily number of new cases for the 10 most affected countries, based on the reported number of deaths by COVID-19.”

Daily confirmed new cases (5-day moving average). Outbreak for the current 10 most affected countries. The U.S. line is the tallest one.

According to the chart, cases in the U.S. continue to increase at a quick clip compared to other countries. The first COVID-19 case in the U.S. was reported on January 22. As of March 29, the U.S. had 161,807 cases and 2,978 deaths.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS HAS THE MOST COVID-19 CASES

Cleburne County hopes to flatten the curve as it ranks 14th in the country for number of cases per capita, according to data from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. The ADH reported 61 cases as of Tuesday, March 31. Cleburne’s population is almost 26,000 with 33% over the age of 60. The majority of cases began in Greers Ferry where many people attended a “Kid’s Fest” event on the weekend of March 6-8. It’s estimated there are 80 members of Greers Ferry First Assembly of God — nearly 40 have tested positive and that includes two confirmed COVID-19 deaths, as of March 30.

Greers Ferry is about 25 miles from Heber-Springs, that’s where Cleburne County Judge Jerry Holmes works.

To help flatten the curve, Judge Holmes said he took action early with the senior center, courthouse and county buildings. “We’ve been closed down and only one person is in an office where necessary.”

Judge Holmes’ other concern is to see that the more than 200 daily meals continue to get served for those in need. “For our seniors the only person they may see all day is when the Meals on Wheels person comes by,” he said.

3 WAYS TO HELP FLATTEN THE CURVE (ADH)

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Practice social distancing. Avoid close contact with others, especially those who are sick, by keeping at least 6 feet between you and others.

Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your health care provider. Your physician will decide if testing is necessary based on your symptoms and known exposures.