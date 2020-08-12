A CLOSER LOOK: what happens to ZIP code 72764, Bethel Heights?

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Bethel Heights will become part of Springdale after voters in Washington and Benton Counties approved the annexation on Tuesday, August 11, in a special election.

VOTE

For annexation: 1,467

Against annexation: 334

As for the 72764 ZIP code associated with Bethel Heights, it will stay the same because technically it belongs to Springdale.

The City of Springdale said they’re not sure at what point 72764 became associated with Bethel Heights.

The annexation adds about 2,500 more residents to Springdale’s population.

One reason for the merger was because of Bethel Heights’ ongoing issues with its wastewater treatment plant, and residents gathered signatures in favor of the consolidation. A state agency fined the city $112,000 in August 2019, because treated sewage would surface and pool on the ground at the treatment site. A portion of the fine was suspended when Bethel Heights agreed to the state’s recommendations.

Bethel Heights Mayor Cynthia Black said the merge was for a different reason. She issued a statement on the city’s website, in part reads:

“This election is not about my administration, nor is it about the wastewater issues our community is successfully navigating. The crux of this election is about large landowners wanting to expand our small town in a significant way. A small number of large landowners and speculative investors want this election to pass because they want to do away with our wide-open spaces and construct large apartment complexes and heavy industrial businesses. As a consequence, we have to expect much more traffic, louder noises, and even an increase in crime. Let there be no doubt – a vote to join Springdale will impact your life in many, unforeseen ways. Home real estate professionals inform me we can all expect to see a decline in our shared home values.” Bethel Heights Mayor Cynthia Black

WHAT HAPPENS TO THE ZIP CODE?

The city of Bethel Heights belonged to two Arkansas counties, Benton and Washington. There are 10 four-digit codes that correspond with the city.

According to the United States Postal Service (USPS) this ZIP code is serviced out of the Springdale post office. But, it’s a community with its own ZIP code, of sorts.

ZIP is an acronym for Zone Improvement Plan. The plan was for mail to “zip” along to by using the five digits and that’s been in use since the early 1960s. Prior to that two numbers were used in 125 of the largest cities in the U.S. and took effect in 1943 because of World War II.

WHAT THE ZIP NUMBERS MEAN

First digit: zero for the Northeast and nine for the far West.

zero for the Northeast and nine for the far West. Two following digits: the central post office code in that region.

the central post office code in that region. Last two digits: small post offices or postal zones.

small post offices or postal zones. Additional four-digit code: sixth/seventh numbers is for a delivery sector (office building, apartment, for example). The last two numbers are for a delivery segment (floor of an office building, for example).

A lot of information can be gathered by ZIP codes — such as age, education level, gender, or race — about the population living in a specific area.

Arkansas ZIP rankings: Top 50/Bottom 50 (estimates from the American Community Survey data)