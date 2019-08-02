A CLOSER LOOK: What is and isn’t sales tax-exempt during tax-free weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Tax-free weekend brings waves of excitement to local residents looking for needed spending relief, but “tax-free” only applies to certain items.

Tax-free savings begin at 12:01 a.m. this Saturday and last until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to Jessica Dupras, Offers.com shopping and savings expert.

Arkansas’ statewide tax is currently 6.5 percent, and the average local sales tax is 2.1 percent.

“That means consumers will save an average of around 9 percent on qualifying purchases over the tax-free holiday,” Dupras said.

But which purchases qualify?

The following purchases are exempt from taxes during the tax-free weekend:

Clothing and footwear under $100 per item. Examples include uniforms, jackets, hats and shoes.

Clothing accessories and equipment under $50 per item. Examples include jewelry, cosmetics, umbrellas and handbags.

School supplies of any price. Examples include backpacks, calculators, blackboard chalk and lunch boxes.

School art supplies of any price. Examples include paints, clay and drawing pads.

School instructional materials. Examples include textbooks, workbooks and maps.

However, not all clothing, equipment and school supplies are tax exempt during the sales tax holiday. Dupras said you still have to pay sales tax on the following items:

Sewing equipment and supplies, including scissors, yarn and tape measuring devices.

Protective equipment, including helmets and safety googles.

Sport or recreational equipment, including athletic shoes, baseball gloves and shoulder pads.

Tax-free purchases can be made at both brick-and-mortar stores and online.

“When you shop online in Arkansas during the holiday, qualified purchases will be exempt from sales tax if your order is delivered to an address in Arkansas,” Dupras said. “You must also pay for the item during the exemption period.”

Also, tax-free weekend shoppers can stack savings since retailer coupons and store discounts still apply, according to Dupras.