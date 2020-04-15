A CLOSER LOOK: who’s who on CARES Act steering committee

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas has been allocated federal aid through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and now it’s time to determine the best use of the funds to help the state mitigate COVID-19 related costs.
On March 30, Governor Asa Hutchinson issued an Executive Order that created a steering committee of 15 members. On Wednesday, April 15, he announced who will over-see the committee. The steering committee will be responsible to make recommendations to the Governor for the best use of funding.
STEERING COMMITTEE
- Chair: Arkansas Medicaid Inspector General Elizabeth Smith
- Vice Chair: Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe . Bledsoe is also serving of the Governor’s Medical Advisory Committee for Post-Peak COVID-19 response. The governor signed the Executive Order on March 11, 2020.
- Larry Walther; Secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration
- Mike Preston, Secretary of Commerce
- Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of Health
- Cindy Gillespie, Secretary of the Department of Human Services
- Amy Fecher, Secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services
- Jami Cook, Secretary of the Department of Public Safety
- Elizabeth Smith, Secretary of the Department of Inspector General
- Johnny Key, Secretary of the Department of Education
- Bill Gossage, Governor’s Office Representative
- Senator Missy Irvin
- Senator David Wallace
- Senator Will Bond
- Representative Lane Jean
- Representative Michelle Gray
- Representative Fred Allen
The total federal relief package is $2 trillion and was signed on March 27 by President Donald Trump.