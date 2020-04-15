A CLOSER LOOK: who’s who on CARES Act steering committee

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas has been allocated federal aid through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and now it’s time to determine the best use of the funds to help the state mitigate COVID-19 related costs.

On March 30, Governor Asa Hutchinson issued an Executive Order that created a steering committee of 15 members. On Wednesday, April 15, he announced who will over-see the committee. The steering committee will be responsible to make recommendations to the Governor for the best use of funding.

STEERING COMMITTEE

The total federal relief package is $2 trillion and was signed on March 27 by President Donald Trump.