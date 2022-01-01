A fight between two brothers leaves one dead, another injured in Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A family dispute between two brothers leaves a 25-year-old man dead, and another injured during a New Years Day shooting in Opelika

Investigators say at approximately 1:13 PM Opelika dispatch received a call regarding a shooting in the 600 Block of Edmon Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, a 25-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second victim had transported himself to the hospital for treatment prior to officers arrival.

Investigators learned the shooting occurred during a family dispute between two brothers. This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department and there is not an active threat to the public.

If you have any information, please contact the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.