BENTONVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — Hugs from Friends is a non-profit organization based in Bentonville showcasing its support for Ukraine during dark times.

Trevor Dane is the founder of Hugs from Friends and says he wants to show his support to the Ukrainian people more than ever right now.

“We just want to show that Northwest Arkansas stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” Dane said.

Dane says by showcasing support to Ukraine his organization comes out to make art for the children in Ukraine.

“Making art to send over to a school in western Ukraine,” Dane said.

Alex Isaiev is from Ukraine and attended today’s event and says seeing people come together to help support his country is priceless.

“To know this is possible, that people can stand together and support each other, show love, and compassion,” Isaiev said.

Isaiev says he has lived all over the world but has never experienced genuine love as he does in the United States.

“This is the first time in my life where you can feel a real sense of love and sense of care,” Isaiev said.

Dane says Hugs from Friends partners with anybody in Northwest Arkansas and beyond to make artwork to send to various locations to help citizens in Ukraine.