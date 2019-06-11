A look at College World Series ticket prices

The Diamond Hogs are set to take on the Florida State Seminoles this Saturday in prime time at 6 p.m.

If you don’t have tickets to the College World Series, prices are going up for the matchup.

If you can snag one, general admission tickets are the way to go, starting at a little over $15. These tickets are for single games.

The lowest seat prices on sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats start at a little over $140 and up to $1,600 a ticket.

Be sure to purchase your tickets from a legitimate ticket provider before heading to Omaha.