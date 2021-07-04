A look behind the scenes of professional fireworks shows

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – All of you are probably excited for some pretty serious fireworks on the 4th; however, what you may not know is how those shows are put together.

To give you an inside look at how the magic is created, the city of Bentonville invited us out for a look behind the scenes at Orchards Park.

There we met Bentonville Fire Chief Brent Boydston and pyrotechnician Jerry Seiber. Both say a show of this magnitude takes proper licensing for grade B explodes and months to prepare.

Once the show is planned out and set to music on a computer Seiber and his team spend almost a week wiring around 10,000 mortars and cakes to a switchboard powered by two car batteries. A project that is no easy task and needs special training to prepare.

“A lot of people think that they can buy this, that they can go to the store and buy this sort of stuff, you can’t,” said Seiber. “So if you get caught with these, it’s a felony with a federal charge.”

“It’s a lot of preparation, a lot of work in the prior year. Calling your fireworks display company, getting your order in, then being able to fill your order and get it here,” said Boydston.

Those planning on attending tonight’s show at Orchards Park, live music and food trucks open at 7:00 p.m., fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m.