BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Fire Department now has a new fire training facility.

The building will allow firefighters to train on fighting fires in a multitude of different scenarios. Chief Justin Scantlin said it will offer extensive training opportunities for recruits and more senior firefighters.

“In this case they can do it over and over again until they get it right,” Scantlin said.

There are fake bedrooms, fake kitchens and hallways for the firefighters to practice inside.

Training Officer Joey Bequette said the facility will offer practice situations that they might not be able to face otherwise.

“Being able to fight fire is one of the things we do less, as building construction changes and improves so doing these reps and being ready to go when that fire does happen,” Bequette said.

There will be a public grand opening for the facility on May 24.