A look inside virtual learning for kids enrolled in Special Education

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Both students and parents are facing a variety of challenges this year while adjusting to online, in-person or blended learning.

But, learning virtually can pose a different type of struggle for parents of children with special needs.

This is Jennifer Koontz’s eight-year-old son Ryder.

Jennifer: “Is third grade fun so far?” Ryder: No!

Ryder has down syndrome, which makes keeping a traditional third grade school schedule complicated.

Koontz said, “We meet with the class at eight o’clock in the morning and then we work for about an hour and then we meet again with just his teacher for 30 minutes every day in the afternoon and then it’s whatever I feel like.”

Koontz said in the special education program at Bentonville Public Schools, Ryder only has to do two hours of school.

The rest of the time Koontz facilitates things like P.E. and art class.

“He loves school, he loves being around kids, he loves being around his teachers, he does better around other teachers,” she said. “He doesn’t do school well with me because I’m mom and not the teacher.”



“Not having our students on campus is a challenge obviously but using programs like Seesaw, Google meets, Google classroom allow us to have those interactions not only with our students but even more so with the families that are helping them,” said Ryan Acord, a special education teacher with the district.

Acord said while there is a learning curve with doing school through a screen, he’s happy with what he’s seen so far.

“It’s been amazing to see our young students so quickly adapt to using new technology and new platforms and how successful they have been,” he said.

In the Koontz household, Ryder’s mom is taking it one day at a time.

“It’s a plus of getting to see him all day every day but then we have breaks which is nice because we both need them from each other,” Koontz said.