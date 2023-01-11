WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — An attorney on Richard Barnett’s defense team has filed a motion with the court asking to withdraw from the case after the trial has begun.

Barnett, 62, of Gravette, is facing eight federal charges for his participation in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. His trial began in Washington, D.C. on January 10.

Defense attorney Anthony J. Siano filed his motion to withdraw as counsel on January 11. He noted that he appeared as Barnett’s counsel at his first appearance in front of a magistrate judge in the Western District of Arkansas on January 15, 2021. He later filed a Notice of Appearance in the federal court where the trial is being held on January 28, 2021.

Siano’s motion added that he was contacted by another member of Barnett’s team and asked to submit the request. If granted, the motion will withdraw his name as an attorney of record and relieve him of any further obligations in the case.

Barnett is charged with: obstruction of an official proceeding; aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building; theft of government property.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His trial continued on January 11.