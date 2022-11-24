FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA)– Thanksgiving is just another day for our local first responders that help serve the community.

The Battalion Chief Lance Selph says making sure everyone is safe is their top priority, no matter the day.

“We’re still obviously in service waiting on calls if there are any,” Selph said.

Batallion Chief Selph says although they see an increase in calls during the holiday season, the department is ready to handle it all.

“It’s just been a pretty steady day, pretty normal, nothing crazy today so far,” Selph said.

For firefighters with this type of career, their families make sure the holidays are special for them.

“We’re at work, and families are at home, so our family come out and visit us,” Selph said.

For firefighters like Jacob Waymack, working on holidays isn’t that bad, when you gained a bonus family along the way.

“We’re glad to not be having to respond to any fires and all that, and I mean, I’m having a great time here this is my family so I love it here,” Jacob Waymack said.

Jacob Waymack is a firefighter for the Fayetteville Fire Department and says they’re thankful to have family and friends celebrating the holiday season with them in between calls.

“Obviously we can get a call and we’re running out the door and try to get families up here and have a good time,” Waymack said.