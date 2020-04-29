A sweet treat for healthcare workers

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Healthcare workers in Bentonville get a sweet treat from a local nonprofit.

The Cancer Challenge partnered with Smoothie King of Bentonville and a different twist in Rogers to say “Thank You” to Highlands Oncology Group.

The clinic’s staff continues to keep the doors open despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, 110 workers were given health-boosting smoothies and snacks.

Doctor Lynsay Brautnick, Highlands Oncology Group physician, said the act of kindness was very encouraging.

“It helps you to just keep going even when you’re tired and even when there are hard days and hard tasks to be done when you have people rallying around you to support you it just helps you keep going,” Dr. Brautnick said.

Executive Director of the Cancer Challenge said it’s important to support one another amid these unprecedented times.