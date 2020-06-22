A virtual town hall addresses high veteran suicide rates

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Senator John Boozman along with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance participated in the event with two other non-profits to discuss the mental health of veterans.

The hour-long event also touched on current legislative efforts. People on the panel answered questions sent in by veterans from across the country.

“We want to get some metrics in place to measure what we’re doing. To make sure that the programs we are doing are helping, having some effect, get rid of the ones that aren’t, and then plus up the ones that are.” Senator Boozman said.

Senator Boozman has joined other lawmakers on a bipartisan bill to improve mental health care provided by the department of veterans affairs.