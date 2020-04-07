‘A Virtual Town Hall’ with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson to air Thursday on KNWA and FOX24

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —We know a lot of you have questions and concerns about the coronavirus and its impact across the Natural State.

That’s why we are bringing you a virtual town hall with Governor Asa Hutchinson this Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m. that will be broadcast and streamed by stations in and around Arkansas.

We want to give you the opportunity to get your questions answered by the Governor and his staff.

Head to our page located here to find out how you can have your questions answered.

If you choose to do it on social media, just use #AskAsa.

