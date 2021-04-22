A24 adds dates for virtual screening of ‘Minari’

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alan S. Kim, Steven Yeun, Noel Cho, Yeri Han
Director Lee Isaac Chung
Credit: David Bornfriend/A24

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A24 has added dates to its Virtual Screening Room of “Minari”, the Oscar nominated film about a Korean family that immigrates to Arkansas.

The additional dates are:

  • Friday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 25 at 7:00 p.m.

To purchase a ticket, click here. After purchasing a ticket, the film will be available to watch for 4 hours, or until 11:00 p.m.

A portion of sales will benefit the BF Foundation and inclusive storytellers. The BF Foundation supports educational opportunities for individuals as well as programs with broad educational content at cultural, educational, and scientific institutions.

