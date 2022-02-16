FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is seeing its highest gas prices since 2014, according to AAA.

The average gas price in The Natural State sits at $3.19. Compared to this time last year, the average price of gas was $2.26. AAA spokesperson, Nick Chabarria, said international tension and supply chain issues are leading to some of the price increases.

“The concern is any sanctions that might come down on Russia due to their actions against Ukraine, or Russia may withhold oil into the global market, so that kind of has investors spooked right now,” Chabarria said.

Chabbaria said a barrel of crude oil is costing around $90 right now. While this time last year, a barrel was about $33.

AAA expects gas prices to remain high or even go up in the short term.