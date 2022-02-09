ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — During the recent winter weather, AAA’s emergency roadside service assisted around 1,000 drivers in Arkansas from February 2-7.

According to a news release from the company, the snow and ice that blanketed parts of the state resulted in a 6% increase in overall call volume compared to previous winter averages.

General tows, battery service, flat tires, and vehicle extractions were the top reasons drivers used AAA emergency roadside service during the winter storm.

February 7 saw the highest number of battery service calls and tows out of any day during the six-day period with 153.

“It’s not unusual to see a spike in service calls the Monday following a winter storm when many drivers go to start their vehicle for the first time in several days and find they have a dead battery or other issue,” said AAA Missouri Vice President of Automotive Services Ray Posey. “During prolonged periods of not driving due to winter weather, it’s a good idea to safely and periodically start your vehicle and remove any snow and ice to prevent excess cold from impacting critical components.”

The release says AAA tow operators performed 140 vehicle extrication in Arkansas during the recent winter weather, a 233% increase compared to average winter call volume.

“The heavy snowfall and ice create very challenging conditions not only for motorists but our service drivers as well,” Posey said. “We always ask that all drivers slow down, not drive distracted, and be extra vigilant for emergency roadside crews assisting stranded motorists.”