FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Winter weather hit Northwest Arkansas last week, leaving inches of snow and ice, which led to road crews pouring salt and plowing the streets.

The American Automobile Association advises drivers to get to the car wash as quickly as possible, since the material used to treat icy roads can be harmful to vehicles and cause long-term and expensive rust damage.

“Washing your vehicle in the winter, especially after roadways are treated for ice and snow, is critical to avoiding costly repairs down the road,” says Nick Chabarria, spokesperson for AAA. “Over time, rust can not only cause cosmetic issues, but serious safety issues if components on the underside of your vehicle become damaged.”

While some rust damage may be unavoidable, AAA recommends drivers take the following preventative steps in order to reduce the possibility of vehicle damage:

When possible, limit driving immediately before, during and after winter storms when salt and de-icing solutions are being applied and are at their highest concentrations.

Frequently wash your vehicle, paying particular attention to the undercarriage. This will loosen, dissolve and neutralize de-icing solutions. Many drive-through car washes offer an undercarriage rinse as an option.

Always use a high-quality car wash solution, not a household dish detergent that will strip the wax from your vehicle.

Repair any possible body damage and touch up paint scratches and chips that expose bare metal which could lead to rust.

Give the entire vehicle and undercarriage one last cleaning in the spring. Any deposits left over from winter can continue to cause corrosion year-round if not properly removed.

AAA also urges drivers who experience any of the following vehicle issues to immediately move the vehicle off the road to a safe location and have it towed to a AAA Approved Auto Repair Facility: