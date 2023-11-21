ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria shares some tips on how to make sure your car is prepared for road trips, how to eliminate car theft, and how to save money at home while you are away.

Chabarria says there is some maintenance you may need to get done before leaving.

He says one of the number one reasons why people call AAA during the colder months is because of dead or disabled batteries.

He says batteries will last a maximum of about five years so, AAA recommends if your battery is more than three years old, to have it tested and replaced.

If you are already on the road and did not get a chance to check your car battery, having jumper cables in your car will help until you can get it replaced.

Chabarria also suggests getting an oil change and your tires rotated before leaving.

“Making sure your tires are properly inflated. Under or overinflated tires are not only a safety hazard out on the road, but they’re also going to diminish your fuel economy, making it essentially cost more for you to take your road trip,” he said.

Since gas prices in Arkansas on average are down $0.30 to $0.40 compared to last year, Chabarria says it will be cheaper to fill up while you are in Arkansas rather than when you’re on the road.

Besides having jumper cables in your car, you should also have a phone charger, snacks, water, and a blanket inside your car.

Chabarria also recommends filling up while you’re in Arkansas, depending on which direction you’re headed, instead of when you’re on the road.

If you’re leaving your car at home for the holidays, Chabarria says having a neighbor keep an eye out on it can help eliminate theft.

Chabarria says people should be aware of car thefts, especially during the holiday season.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that more than 1 million cars were stolen in all of 2022.

It says popular full-size pickup trucks continue to top the list as the most stolen type of vehicle, and Hyundai Sonatas and Elantras were new to the top 10 list last year.

If having a neighbor watch your car isn’t an option, he recommends leaving your car inside a garage, a secure area, or in a public area with lots of traffic.

“We recommend parking in a well-lit section of a lot, for example, perhaps a section right by the entrance or exit where there might be a little bit more foot traffic or just people around in general,” Chabarria said.

Chabarria recommends having a trusted neighbor get your mail while you’re gone because some people may steal that as well.

He also says to make sure your doors and windows are locked and all appliances are turned off and unplugged.

“That could even mean things like the TV, maybe your Alexa your Google Home that you may not be using,” he said.