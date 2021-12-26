AAA gives tips for safe holiday travel

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – More than 100 million people will be traveling this year for the holidays.

So whether you are about to make your way home from Christmas or looking ahead to your new years trip, AAA wants to make sure you’re doing so safely.

It says in 2021; there will be 34% more people traveling this holiday week compared to 2020. So if you’re getting in the car or on a plane, you’ll have to do some planning ahead.

“we’re looking at about 109 Million travelers between December 23 and January 2,” says Nick Chabarria, spokesperson for AAA.

XNA says its passenger numbers are only 10% less than what they were in 2019. So if you’re headed back to the airport, you’ll need to leave yourself a little extra time.

However, wait times aren’t the only thing you should be thinking about. Fayetteville city health officer, Dr. Marti Sharkey, says if you were getting onto an airplane, you want to be as protected as possible.

“If you’re going to be traveling, you need to wear a mask, but I would recommend wearing an N95. The upgrade will do a better job protecting you and the others around you,” says Dr. Sharkey.

If you’re traveling in the car, more people on the road means more potential hazards.

“Make sure you’re paying attention, that you’re not driving distracted. Make sure you’re paying attention and driving a speed that’s appropriate to the conditions,” says Chabarria.

There is also good news for drivers coming or going from Northwest Arkansas. According to AAA, Arkansas is in the top three states for lowest gas prices. Not a bad way to save a few holiday dollars before you get back on the road.