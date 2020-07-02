AAA: July 4th holiday gas prices at a 16-year low

Gas prices head south just in time for the holiday weekend

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The average gas price in Arkansas is $1.87 a gallon for regular unleaded, according to AAA Gas Prices.

The price is 49-cents less compared to last week.

Drivers in Texarkana are paying the most at $1.98 on average. Driers in Little Rock and North Little Rock are paying the least at $1.82.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.18.

The last time Arkansas drivers had gas prices this low heading into the July 4th holiday was in 2004 — prices then were $1.80 a gallon, according to AAA.

AAA reports Americans will take 683 million road trips from July 1 through September 30.