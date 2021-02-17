AAA: More than 3,100 Arkansas drivers assisted during February winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As of Tuesday,, AAA has responded to approximately 3,173 calls for emergency roadside service in Arkansas during the month of February.

According to a release from the company on Wednesday, this month’s winter weather accounted for a 12 percent increase in AAA service calls, on average, compared to previous years during the same time.

“The combination of extremely cold temperatures and widespread snowfall makes this ongoing winter event especially challenging for motorists and their vehicles.” said Ray Posey, AAA Missouri Vice President of Automotive Services. “A spike in Emergency Roadside Service is not unusual during the winter months, but this weather event has contributed to a substantial increase.”

Dead or disabled vehicle batteries made up more than half, 53 percent, of all AAA service calls in Arkansas this month, an increase of 37 percent year-over-year.

According to AAA, a car battery loses a third of its power in freezing weather.

Freezing temperatures and widespread snowfall also contributed to a 23 percent increase in calls for AAA tow service, including vehicle extractions, in Arkansas compared to previous years.

With snow and ice still on some roadways and below freezing temperatures forecasted through the weekend, AAA recommends: