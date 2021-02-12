AAA offers child car safety tips during cold weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With the frigid temperatures we’re experiencing around the region, AAA reminds parents the puffy jackets protecting kids from the cold can become dangerous in the car.

“Those bulky winter jackets, those puffy winter jackets, can actually be dangerous if you’re using them in conjunction with your child’s safety seat. And the reason for that is that the child harnesses are meant to fit snugly around the body and those puffy jackets can create a little bit too much room and the child could slip out or, worst-case scenario: Could even be ejected during a crash,” AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said.

AAA offers the following tips to keep kids warm while staying safe in the car:

Try to warm the car up before getting ready to take your trip.

Keep the car seat inside your house. It’s better to place your child in a warm car seat in the house instead of a cold seat in the car.

Wear a thin jacket in the car. Puffy coats can make the straps on a car seat fit too loosely.

You can put the coat on backward like a blanket after you’ve securely strapped your child into the safety seat.