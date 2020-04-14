AACF CARES Act offers financial help to those affected by COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The CARES Act offers financial help to families, businesses, nonprofits and the unemployed affected by COVID-19.

But Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families said this $2 trillion package might not be enough.

After looking over the federal and state policy responses to COVID-19 in the state, the AACF said more work is needed to protect the well-being of Arkansas’ children and families.

Both in short-term actions like unemployment, but also looking further down the road at eligibility for programs like SNAP.

“If you have more than $2,250 in your whole family’s, your whole household’s emergency fund, even if you’ve lost your income, you’re not eligible for that snap program. So those are changes that the state has made over the years that we don’t have to be that restrictive,” said Laura Kellams, NWA AACF Director.

The AACF said lawmakers should give the state more Medicaid funding and fiscal relief to help speed up the economic recovery when the pandemic is over.