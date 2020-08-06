AAFF introduces Designer In Residence

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum (AAFF) is introduces EMERGE, a new designer residency program established to both further develop talent in the area, as well as attract visionaries from other regions to collaborate, train, and learn from the regional creative community.

This project will kick off its inaugural season this Fall 2020.

EMERGE unveils its new brand identity, featuring the logo above, created as a visual representation of the rising talent participating in this program.

This curriculum will strive to build an ongoing platform to grow local and regional talent through collaboration and mentorship from industry experts in fashion, sustainability, manufacturing, and creative design.

EMERGE will engage one experienced Designer In Residence, as well as a select

group of local designers – referred to as the Designer Cohort, to support the growth of the existing local talent, foster creative production, and contribute industry knowledge to the local community.

Bruce Davis is Designer and Creator of 22nd Element as the Designer in Residence for the Fall 2020 season.

Chicago native Bruce draws inspiration for his brand from the periodic table, and the 22nd element – Titanium, which he describes as a “strong and lustrous

metal”, qualities he identifies with in relation to his collection.

Bruce said 22nd Element is built on the idea of creating a fresh perspective on the future of apparel, creating “ready-to-wear with a mixture of both edge and class.”

“The clothes that I make are genderless and inclusive. I take pride in knowing that I engineered clothes based on embracing individuality,” he said.

AAFF and EMERGE are now seeking applicants to apply for the Designer Cohort

Portion of the program.

Ten Arkansas-based designers will have the opportunity to participate in workshops, collaborations, and attend talks with Visiting Mentors and Bruce Davis, the Fall 2020 Designers in Residence.

These 10 designers will receive a material budget to help with the creation of a program inspired project made while in collaboration with the Designer in Residence.

Applications for the EMERGE program will be due at midnight/CST Tuesday, August 25.

To apply or to learn more about the Designer in Residence click here.