AAFF, Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week merge into INTERFORM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum is joining Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week to become INTERFORM.

This merge is to create a new platform for arts and fashion in Arkansas.

The new organization will focus on different ways for the community to connect through art.

This includes providing opportunities for local artists of all kinds to succeed in their craft through workshops or exhibits.

“We want to reach out to the local community and be an asset in Springdale,” Communications Coordinator Interform Rochelle Bailey said. “By doing that we are bringing forth ways to connect all creative whether that be people who want to learn how to sew, or artists, or videographers.”

The first event will be in June. For the rest of the month, Interform will exhibit art, music, fashion, and film through downtown Springdale.

Learn more about INTERFORM here.