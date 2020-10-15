Aaron Clarke challenges incumbent Mark Kruger for city council seat

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA/Fox 24 is your local election headquarters.

Two people are vying for a city council seat in hopes of representing North Central Rogers.

This is Aaron Clarke, a staunch supporter of bridging the gap and the Black Lives Matter movement.

He tells us he’s vying for the Ward 1 Position 2 seat in Rogers because right now, he doesn’t see enough diversity on the board.

“It just needs to have the average working man on there who can relate to the community and who can relate to the struggles of lower income families,” Clarke said.

32-year-old Clarke, who has no political experience, is going up against 72-year-old incumbent Mark Kruger, who has been a council member since 1988.

After multiple phone calls and even a visit to his house, Councilman Kruger has not responded to any of our interview requests.

According to public records, he serves on the community service committee, public safety committee and is the chairman for the transportation committee.

He also used to work for public education.

If elected, Clarke said he’d like to try to change a few things about the city, including policing.

He said, “I’d like to see a special response unit of social workers and counselors actually paired up with officers to go to certain calls that I don’t think police officers are actually equipped to deal with.”

Early voting starts Oct. 19.