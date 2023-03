FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The AARP is providing free tax help in the River Valley.

Volunteers are at the Windsor Branch Library in Fort Smith helping anyone who has their paperwork get their taxes filed, particularly the elderly and those with low income.

You can get help at the library every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until April 14.

If you go, make sure you get there early and have all your paperwork.