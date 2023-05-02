FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tech company ABB announced today that it is investing $1 million into the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith.

A press release says that the investment is to “help position the school to become one of the nation’s leading advanced manufacturing educational institutions.”

“This initiative will focus primarily on postsecondary education with a curriculum designed by UAFS for roles in advanced manufacturing, engineering, automation, design process, and technology for manufacturing,” a release from UAFS said.

“In order to compete on a global scale, U.S. manufacturers like ABB must invest in a continuous pipeline of technically skilled talent,” said Jesse Henson, the President of ABB NEMA Motors Division.

“Driven by our partnership with UAFS, we are rethinking the way communities approach career and technical education in the K-12 and university systems to build strong relationships with businesses and customers,” Henson added.

ABB announced a commitment earlier this year to invest $170 million in manufacturing and distribution.