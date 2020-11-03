Absentee ballot counting is underway in Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County and Washington County election officials have started counting absentee ballots.

Channing Barker with Benton County says workers began opening envelopes to count at 8:30 Tuesday morning. She reminds voters who have yet to return their absentee ballots that they must be “in the hands” of Benton County officials by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Barker expects the county will finish counting absentee ballots already on hand by 7:30 p.m.

“With the number of absentee ballots that have been returned and the number of people that we have brought in to handle these ballots safely and securely, we will be able to get a good chunk of them out of the way tonight,” Barker says.

In Washington County, Director of Elections Jennifer Price says her team began counting absentee ballots at 8:30 a.m. as well, but there was work to do before then.

“Basically for two weeks, they’ve been canvasing the ballots to make sure the voter statements and the voter application match,” she says. “These are the ballots that we have accepted, so now we’re opening the ‘ballot only’ secrecy envelope. We’re laying the ballots flat, and then we’ll start running them through the machines to count.”

Price says there were some ballots the county had to reject for various reasons. She cites issues like no voter statements, incorrect birthdates or addresses, or a mismatch of the signatures. She also said some envelopes were missing a ballot altogether. Prices says those are all set aside for the Election Commission to review later.

Despite more absentee ballots than usual, Price expects the counting process to be quick in Washington County.

“We’ve never done this volume of ballots,” she says. “Eighteen hundred is the most we’ve ever done, so we’re hoping that we should be done in two to four hours. Hopefully, fingers crossed.”

As for in-person voting on Election Day, Arkansas polls close at 7:30 p.m., but long as you are in line by then, you will still be able to cast your vote.

If you registered by mail after January 1, 2003, and did not submit the required I.D. with your voter registration application, you may be required to show I.D. to vote on a regular ballot.

Types of additional I.D., which must show the name and address of the voter, include a current and valid photo I.D.or a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or another government document.

Poll workers in Washington County count absentee ballots Tuesday morning.

Monday was the last day for early voting.

