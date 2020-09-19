Absentee ballots are heading out to Washington County residents

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first shipment of absentee ballots are being mailed out to some residents who have requested one.

Governor Asa Hutchinson signed an executive order allowing those who are uncomfortable voting in person because of COVID-19 to request an absentee ballot.

Washington County residents can soon expect to find theirs in the mail.

Election Director Jennifer Price said she and her team have been preparing envelopes and labels over the past couple of days.

There are several steps in the process which is why Price said the sooner you submit a request the better.

“We do not want voters to wait until that deadline we don’t believe it will give the voters enough time for the ballot to or for the application to be received in the clerk’s office,” Price said.

A big part of casting your absentee ballot is completing your voter statement.

It’s mailed with the ballot, and it’s vital that you sign it, put your registered address, birthday, and a copy of an approved photo ID.

If you don’t complete your voter statement correctly, Price said you cannot go back and change it.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 27.