Absentee ballots due today, October 27

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s an election season like no other. The global health crisis forced states to change their way of thinking when it comes to the 2020 general election.

In Arkansas, the governor allowed no-excuse absentee voting for anyone with concerns about voting in person due to COVID-19.

In Washington County specifically – the requests for absentee ballots are six-times higher than during the 2016 election.

Director of Elections Jennifer Price says despite the increase, staff are on track to release early voting results once polls are closed.

The unknown is the potential flood of absentee ballots coming in on Election Day.

“If people are waiting until the last moment to mail those absentee ballots that will impact certainly what we handle on election day because those we would have to process on Tuesday,” she said. “If anyone has that absentee ballot at home, you need to get it in mail or return it in person to the county clerks office as quickly as possible.”

Today is the very last day to request an absentee ballot.