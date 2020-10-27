countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!

Absentee ballots due today, October 27

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ballot Issue Voter Guide
Sample Ballots
Polling Locations
Your Local Election HQ
Ballot Issue Voter Guide
Sample Ballots
Polling Locations
Your Location Election HQ

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s an election season like no other. The global health crisis forced states to change their way of thinking when it comes to the 2020 general election.

In Arkansas, the governor allowed no-excuse absentee voting for anyone with concerns about voting in person due to COVID-19.

In Washington County specifically – the requests for absentee ballots are six-times higher than during the 2016 election.

Director of Elections Jennifer Price says despite the increase, staff are on track to release early voting results once polls are closed.

The unknown is the potential flood of absentee ballots coming in on Election Day.

“If people are waiting until the last moment to mail those absentee ballots that will impact certainly what we handle on election day because those we would have to process on Tuesday,” she said. “If anyone has that absentee ballot at home, you need to get it in mail or return it in person to the county clerks office as quickly as possible.”

Today is the very last day to request an absentee ballot.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Can you change your vote after casting your ballot?

News /

Deadline today to request absentee ballot in Arkansas

News /

How safe and secure is voting by mail?

News /

A CLOSER LOOK : Arkansas House of Representatives District 86 Race

News /

Finding the correct sample ballot for your county this election season

News /
More Your Local Election
Interactive Radar
Live Stream
Forecast
Share Your Photos
Interactive Radar
Live Stream
Forecast
Weather Alerts

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers