LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace in Arkansas will close on Jan. 15.

Some Arkansans can qualify for low-cost premiums and other premium tax credits, according to Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

ACHI says a new federal rule will help millions of families across the U.S. find affordable insurance by fixing a rule that barred families from using the Health Insurance Marketplace. Now if employers provide insurance, families can still use the marketplace to find more affordable plans.

“The majority of Arkansans who enroll through the marketplace receive financial assistance to purchase coverage, but only about one-third of those eligible for financial assistance enrolled in 2020,” a press release states.

Arkansas has already experienced a record-high enrollment, according to ACHI. Just last year Arkansas had its highest marketplace enrollment with nearly 90,000 Arkansans purchasing coverage. In Nov. 2022, enrollment was 40% higher than in the same period in 2021.

In August, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced changes to help the rise in need. Close to $100 million was invested to retain staff for 2023 and to assist “navigator” organizations, according to a press release.

For any assistance with enrollment, call 800-355-3262.