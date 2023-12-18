SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Travel to and from Northwest Arkansas National Airport could get easier for drivers in the coming years.

As it stands right now, westbound drivers on Highway 612 in Springdale hit a dead end at Exit 9 where they are forced to turn right or left onto Highway 112. However, the Northwest Arkansas National Airport Access Project will provide a direct connection from Highway 612 to XNA.

“The access road will begin on the incomplete portion of (Highway) 612 and lead right up to the airport,” Olivia Tyler, the public affairs manager with the Northwest Arkansas National Airport, said.

The Springdale Water and Sewer Commission settled on right-of-way payments to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, and Springdale’s City Council approved a $550,000 grant of easement for ARDOT to move forward with the construction.

“Even though the commission has already approved it,” Mayor Doug Sprouse said. “We think it’s better for the council just to put their stamp of approval on it as well.”

It takes about 15 minutes for drivers to get from the end of Highway 612 to XNA by taking Highways 112 and 264.

“With travel to the airport being only a two-lane highway, it is more difficult for people to get in and out of the airport,” Tyler said.

Tyler said those difficulties should be decreased with the completion of the 3.4-mile access road.

“It’s going to streamline passengers who are coming from the south directly to the airport,” Tyler said.

Sprouse said the long-term goals of the Springdale Northern Bypass Project will pay great dividends for the city’s motorists.

“It does a little bit now,” Sprouse said. “But once it gets hooked up to (Highway) 265, it’s really serving a purpose as a much-needed relief for much of Springdale.”