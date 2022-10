SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A two-vehicle accident blocks traffic on Interstate 49 in Springdale on October 24.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the accident occurred near mile marker 74.4 and is affecting traffic headed north.

ARDOT says the accident impacts the inside lane and left shoulder.

More information on this accident and other traffic updates can be found on iDrive Arkansas.