Accident causing traffic delays on I-49S near Bella Vista Bypass

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the incident has been cleared as of 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

An accident is causing traffic delays on Interstate 49 South north of Bentonville near the Bella Vista Bypass, according to an incident report from the Arkansas Department of Transportation on Tuesday.

According to iDriveArkansas, the incident occurred near mile marker 90.8 on I-49S at around 7:55 a.m., impacting all lanes of traffic.

According to the Department of Transportation, the incident was a multi-vehicle accident. Additional details are unavailable at this time.

