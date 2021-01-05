Accident causing traffic delays on I-49S near Bella Vista Bypass

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the incident has been cleared as of 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

An accident is causing traffic delays on Interstate 49 South north of Bentonville near the Bella Vista Bypass, according to an incident report from the Arkansas Department of Transportation on Tuesday.

According to iDriveArkansas, the incident occurred near mile marker 90.8 on I-49S at around 7:55 a.m., impacting all lanes of traffic.

Benton Co: Accident with possible injury reported on SB I-49 near Mile Marker 90.8. Lanes blocked at this time: all. Reported by: @ARStatePolice / Troop L. Monitor https://t.co/l1xGNNByOO for the latest information. #ARtraffic #NWAtraffic — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) January 5, 2021

According to the Department of Transportation, the incident was a multi-vehicle accident. Additional details are unavailable at this time.

