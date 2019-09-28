Update: I-49 northbound reopens after accident in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Update: The incident has been cleared and the highway has reopened as of 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Original story — A portion of I-49 northbound is closed in Fayetteville following a traffic accident on Saturday.

According to iDriveArkansas.com, the northbound lane of I-49 is closed from near Wedington Drive (Exit 64) to Garland Avenue (Exit 67A), as of 2:33 p.m. on Saturday.

KNWA is working to gather more information on the incident. As of this time, it is not known what caused accident or when the highway will reopen.

