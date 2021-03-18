2-vehicle accident impacting traffic on Interstate 49 near Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A two vehicle accident is impacting traffic in all lanes of Interstate 49 Northbound in Springdale on Thursday morning.

According to an incident report from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the incident occurred at around 5:40 a.m. at mile marker 75.9.

As of 6:40 a.m., the map on iDriveArkansas indicates that traffic is stopped in the area of the accident.

Courtesy: iDriveArkansas

You can track this and other incidents on IDriveArkansas.com.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for the latest updates.