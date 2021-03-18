2-vehicle accident impacting traffic on Interstate 49 near Springdale

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: IDriveArkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A two vehicle accident is impacting traffic in all lanes of Interstate 49 Northbound in Springdale on Thursday morning.

According to an incident report from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the incident occurred at around 5:40 a.m. at mile marker 75.9.

As of 6:40 a.m., the map on iDriveArkansas indicates that traffic is stopped in the area of the accident.

Courtesy: iDriveArkansas

You can track this and other incidents on IDriveArkansas.com.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers