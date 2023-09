LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An accident involving a Fed Ex truck blocks traffic on Interstate 49 in Lowell on September 1.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the accident happened at 5:56 p.m. on mile 77.2 headed south and impacted the right lane and right shoulder.

ARDOT says there were no injuries.

More information on the accident and other traffic conditions can be found on iDrive Arkansas.