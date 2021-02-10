Accident near Fulbright Expressway on I-49

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Emergency crews are responding to an accident near the Fulbright Expressway curve on Interstate 49 north in Fayetteville amid icy road conditions on Wednesday morning.

Numerous accidents have been reported in the area overnight and into the early morning. According to iDriveArkansas, the condition of Interstate 49 is mostly clear with icy patches.

Details regarding the accident were not immediately clear on Wednesday. As of 6:44 a.m., traffic in the area appeared to be at a pause.

iDriveArkansas reports a separate incident in the southbound lane on Interstate 49 at mile marker 65.2.

You can keep up with the latest on winter road conditions and incident reports here: https://idrivearkansas.com.

This is a developing story.

