JOHNSON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An accident has occurred on Interstate 49 northbound near Exit 69 and mile marker 68.9 just north of Johnson.

Traffic is backed up after the outside shoulder and middle and outside lanes became impacted.

A semi-truck is involved in the wreck, according to IDrive Arkansas traffic cameras. Emergency crews are working to clear the impacted area. No injuries have yet been reported.

KNWA/FOX24 will continue to monitor the situation. Stay with us for more updates.